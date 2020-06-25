Westerville Police officer on administrative leave, under investigation after reports of ‘controversial’ social media posts

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A Westerville Police officer is on administrative leave and Police Chief Charles Chandler has opened an investigation after reports of the officer making controversial comments on social media, according to the Westerville Police Department.

Westerville Councilwoman Valerie Cumming said on Facebook many people reached out to her about “some controversial posts made by a WPD Officer on social media.”

She said Chief Chandler opened an investigation into the matter and based on preliminary information, decided to place the officer on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story.

