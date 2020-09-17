Westerville Police investigating body found off County Line Road

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Police confirm officers are investigating a body found off County Line Rd.

BREAKING: Westerville Police are confirming a body has been found off of County Line. We’re on scene waiting for updates from officials. They’re currently looking through the woods with flashlights. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/gmkRPGuiRf — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) September 17, 2020

At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, some civilians say they saw the body and called police, according to Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler. He could not confirm who these people were or where they saw the body, but did say they are cooperating with police.

Chandler said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has arrived on the scene and is now investigating.

Chandler said he can’t confirm any details regarding the identity of the victim. He also said the area has been searched multiple times by officers, dogs, and drones.