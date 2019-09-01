Westerville Electric crews headed to Florida

Breaking News
WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — With Hurricane Dorian inching closer to landfall, employees from Westerville Electric are headed to Florida with hundreds of cases of bottled water.

Four Westerville lineworkers are headed to Florida with 150 cases of water as multiple media outlets are reporting Florida residents are scrambling to find bottled water, according to a post by Westerville Electric on Twitter.

“This is why I love working for Westerville,” Foreman Todd Head. Four #Westerville Lineworkers are on their way to Florida with more than 150 cases of water. Thank you, Westerville for your quick response to the request for water! #dorian#publicpower#mutualaid

Hurricane Dorian was upgraded to a Category 5 on Sunday. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

