Westerville City Schools resumes in-person learning, March 8th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kids are going back to the classroom in one Central Ohio school district.

Westerville City Schools is currently in hybrid learning and is moving to full in-person instruction starting March 8th.

“Circumstances have evolved to the point where we feel we’re in a position to move forward with that goal we’re excited to invite them all back in March 8th and finish out the school year,” said Superintendent of Westerville City Schools, Dr. John Kellogg.

Right now, the district is working out logistics like spacing for classrooms and transportation adjustments.

Masking, sanitation, and social distancing are being prioritized to get kids back in the buildings as part of the plan.

“It’s been revised by both of our county health departments and provided feedback. It’s been reviewed by two medical professionals that we have in our core team, it is consistent with CDC recommendations,” he explained.

A major factor in the decision? Teachers and staff will be fully vaccinated for coronavirus before that date.

“As long as everyone’s safe about it the kids are safe the teachers maintain being safe and the administration, we feel very secure in sending out kids back to school,” said parent Travis Hyde.

He has two teens and says online learning isn’t for everyone.

“I think there’s a detriment to it in the fact that it’s de-socialized kids — so many kids are used to doing everything online and with the freedoms of being, sitting in front of the computer kids aren’t always focused on school.”

Students will go full remote the week of February 22nd, that’s when teachers will get their second dose of the vaccine4.

March 1st, Cohort B will come to class and then the next week, March 8th, Cohort A will join them in person.

Kellogg asks all families to be flexible as they move forward, they could have to move back to hybrid or remote learning.

“I’ve used this quote a lot we’re using a compass not a map. We know where we’re trying to go, we don’t know what we’re going to hit between here and there it is possible that circumstances change, it could change between now and March 8th it can change after March 8th.”

He added, “I know that there are differences in opinion within our public about this decision, but we feel that it has been well informed by the experts and by the studies and we know we’re able to comply with those recommendations.”

Hyde says his kids are ready to go and they’ve been watching the numbers.

“Things have gotten better and better every single week with the numbers with corona that it’s time that we get our kids back into school.”

Of the 15,000+ student population about 2,500 of them will remain in remote learning as part of Westerville Virtual Academy.

Parents can click here for more details.