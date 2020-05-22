Westerville announces lists of openings and closings

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– One of the most notable closings for the year is the Highland Park Aquadic Center. According to the new release from the city of Westerville it was, “among the most difficult, but guided by the recommendation of Franklin County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health.

Ultimately, because of the reduced visitation required by social distancing measures would not pay for the center to operate, according to the release. Plus the limited hours of operation and time to prepare the pool and hire and train staff would not make senses.

According to the city manager, this was a difficult decision.

“Westerville Parks & Recreation has been planning its schedule for many weeks, carefully

considering the implications on the safe management, maintenance as well as budgetary impacts

of various programs and activities,” said David Collinsworth, Westerville City Manager. “In the final

analysis, the health, safety and welfare of the public and our staff was the preeminent concern.”

Parts of the Westerville Community Center remain under construction, however areas not affected are expected to reopen June 15 with precautions and limitations:

● Temperature checks for all visitors and staff entering the facility

● Face coverings must be worn by visitors and staff

● Social distancing will be strictly enforced

● Facility capacity will be 50% of occupancy

● No locker storage will be provided; patrons will be required to keep their belongings with

them at all times.

● Fitness areas will be frequently disinfected (by user) and strictly enforced

● No games will be allowed in the gymnasium for social distancing compliance. No shared

equipment.

● Single-file only use on the track for walking and jogging

● Similar to HPAC, the pool operation is required to meet ODH mandates and guidelines, as

well as FCPH restrictions.The pool will remain closed until approval of license/permits

issued by FCPH.

● Remaining closed at the Community Center: childcare (Sprout’s wait room); locker rooms;

playground; water fountains, climbing wall; adventure play; social and common areas.

The City will keep the following facilities closed under social distancing requirements as it relates

to group events, programs and sports. Other programs and classes will be evaluated every two

weeks.

● Everal Barn

● Playgrounds

● Basketball courts

● Thomas Knox Hockey Rink

● Hanby Park Splash Pad

● Senior Center

● Park Shelters

● Water Fountains

● Sports Fields (contact sports)

Canceled for the 2020 season

● Summer Day Camps

● Summer Adult Sports (Softball)

● HPAC Swim Lessons

● Sounds of Summer Concert Series

● Lunch Box Music Series

● Summer Theater

● Westerville Jazz Series

Future announcements and schedules will be announced on the City website: www.westerville.org.