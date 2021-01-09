West Virgina Delegate Evans resigns after being charged in Capitol riots

PRICHARD, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne) has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

This announcement comes after he was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, according to the Department of Justice.

Evans was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8.

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love…I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.’” WV Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne)

A copy of Evans’ resignation letter can be viewed here.