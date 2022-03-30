DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Wendy’s is entering the virtual world this weekend and launching the “Wendyverse,” a virtual reality restaurant to be included in Meta’s Horizon Worlds app.
The Dublin, Ohio-headquartered fast-food chain announced that they will launch the 3D Wendy’s on April 2 for the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.
Those in the Wendyverse will be able to explore two distinct virtual locations: Town Square Central and the Partnership Plaza.
In those VR locations, gamers can play a variety of minigames involving Wendy’s food options that range from basketball to virtual grilling.
