Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets returns Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You’ve been waiting, and it’s finally time: Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets will be back next week!

In May, the Wendy’s announced that if a tweet got more than 2 million likes, it would bring back spicy chicken nuggets. It took less than two days for the tweet to reach its goal. Duh!

The nuggets were originally supposed to be available starting Monday, August 19. But Wendy’s announced it would be bringing them back a week early, and the nuggets will be in restaurants starting Monday, August 12.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

And, Wendy’s tweeted that you can them in the 4 for $4 combo.

The spicy nuggets were originally pulled from the menu in 2017.