Website names Columbus drunkest city in Ohio

NEW YORK —What is the drunkest city in Ohio? According to 24/7 Wall St. it’s Columbus.

A study by financial news website 24/7 found that 19.4% of adults in the Columbus area admitted that they drink excessively or binge drink on a regular basis, which is above the 19.1% share of statewide adults. However, alcohol related driving deaths were 30.8%, which is 2.3% lower than the state share of 33.1% (17th highest).

Ohio: Columbus

> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.4%

> Ohio adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.1% (21st highest)

> Alcohol related driving deaths: 30.8%

> Ohio Alcohol related driving deaths: 33.1% (17th highest)

> Median household income: $63,764

> Ohio median annual income: $54,021 (16th lowest)

The CDC defines excessive alcohol use as binge drinking (five or more drinks on one occasion for men, four or more for women) or heavy drinking (15 or more drinks per week for men, eight or more for women) — and notes that more than half of these deaths are due to binge drinking.

To identify the drunkest city in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who reported engaging in binge or heavy drinking in in each state’s metro areas in 2016. Metropolitan area data and state level data were aggregated from county level data assembled in 2019 by County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program.