FLOOD WATCH / WIND ADVISORY SOUTH

Low pressure will intensify over the southern Plains and race northeast up the Ohio Valley, resulting in a widespread rain that will end as a wintry mix tonight, as colder air pours in behind the storm after sunset.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times (1-2 inches), with gusty southwest winds reaching 30 mph, and thunder could accompany the passage of low pressure and a cold front toward evening.

The storm will move quickly into southeastern Canada early Friday, with clearing skies and chilly temperatures. A brief surge of cold air will follow behind the story early in the weekend, with a clipper system passing to the north of Ohio Saturday morning.

Some cloudiness and stray flurries are possible, mainly across the north on Saturday, along with a brisk northerly wind.

High pressure will build in the rest of the weekend, with clearing skies. A mild southwesterly flow will develop Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day), sending temperatures soaring back into the 50s.

Rain will return later Monday night and Tuesday, with unseasonably mild temperatures.

Forecast

Thursday: Rain (1-3″), windy, thunder p.m., very mild. High 56

Tonight: Rain early, changing to snow showers after midnight, breezy, colder. Low 21

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, colder. High 31

Saturday: Early clouds, some sun, breezy, chilly. High 32 (26)

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 51 (23)

Presidents Day: Partly cloudy, mild. High 57 (36)

Tuesday: Showers. High 58 (47)

Wednesday: Rain a.m., breezy. High 46 (44), falling to 30s