FLOOD WATCH / WIND ADVISORY SOUTH
Low pressure will intensify over the southern Plains and race northeast up the Ohio Valley, resulting in a widespread rain that will end as a wintry mix tonight, as colder air pours in behind the storm after sunset.
Rain will be moderate to heavy at times (1-2 inches), with gusty southwest winds reaching 30 mph, and thunder could accompany the passage of low pressure and a cold front toward evening.
The storm will move quickly into southeastern Canada early Friday, with clearing skies and chilly temperatures. A brief surge of cold air will follow behind the story early in the weekend, with a clipper system passing to the north of Ohio Saturday morning.
Some cloudiness and stray flurries are possible, mainly across the north on Saturday, along with a brisk northerly wind.
High pressure will build in the rest of the weekend, with clearing skies. A mild southwesterly flow will develop Sunday and Monday (Presidents Day), sending temperatures soaring back into the 50s.
Rain will return later Monday night and Tuesday, with unseasonably mild temperatures.
Forecast
- Thursday: Rain (1-3″), windy, thunder p.m., very mild. High 56
- Tonight: Rain early, changing to snow showers after midnight, breezy, colder. Low 21
- Friday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, colder. High 31
- Saturday: Early clouds, some sun, breezy, chilly. High 32 (26)
- Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 51 (23)
- Presidents Day: Partly cloudy, mild. High 57 (36)
- Tuesday: Showers. High 58 (47)
- Wednesday: Rain a.m., breezy. High 46 (44), falling to 30s