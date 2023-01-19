Low pressure over northern Illinois will drift east across northern portions of Indiana and Ohio through this evening, bringing the risk of a few gusty storms with damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. in central Ohio.

Afternoon sunshine helped temperatures approach 60 degrees, with strong southwesterly winds. A cold front will collide with the unseasonably mild air, triggering a broken band of of showers and embedded storms, and the potential for strong winds and a few damaging gusts for a few hours this evening above 40 mph.

Later tonight, much colder air will filter into Ohio, with brisk northwesterly winds tapping moisture from the Great Lakes, resulting in snow showers that will continue on Friday. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s and hold nearly steady through the day.

Skies will turn partly sunny on Saturday, as high pressure crosses the region. Morning readings will dip into the 20s and afternoon temperatures should top out in the seasonal mid- to upper 30s.

Another storm will approach the region from the southwest late on Sunday, with snow mixing with rain during the day. Some accumulation is likely, especially northwest of the I-71 corridor.

Colder and drier conditions will be in place early next week. Some snow and rain are possible on Wednesday.

FORECAST

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, mild. High 59

Tonight: Evening band of rain and gusty storms, colder late. Low 34

Friday: Cloudy, blustery, colder, snow showers. High 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. 38 (28)

Sunday: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: 35 (29)

Monday: Brisk, flurries, cloudy. High 37 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (28)

Wednesday: Rain/snow possible. High 38 (31)