‘We need to continue to be vigilant’: Frontline nurse and Dr. Gastaldo on no more curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Although Ohio’s curfew has expired, medical professionals are reminding people we are still dealing with a pandemic and all health and safety protocols still need to be followed.

“The news of the day is not a celebration. It’s raising awareness to cautious optimism that things are improving in Ohio,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth. “It’s one small step of de-escalation. What I’m very supportive of and what Governor DeWine is doing, he is not de-escalating any of the other mitigation strategies.”

Governor Mike DeWine’s plan to lift the curfew was linked to COVID19 hospitalization numbers. The curfew had started at 10 p.m., then it was pushed back to 11 p.m.

DeWine said if hospitalizations were below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the curfew could be lifted. It expired Thursday and was not reinstated.

“We’re not as zero, there are still thousands of cases and we need to continue to be vigilant,” said Erin Layton, a Critical Care Nurse at Grant Medical Center. “We still have patients who are very ill in the ICU with the coronavirus.”

Layton has been caring for coronavirus patients throughout the pandemic. At times she’s held patients’ hands as they took their final breaths with family members on speaker phone since they couldn’t be at the hospital.

“I know we want to get back to life as normal, but I don’t want to see anyone else suffer the way that so many individuals in this country have suffered,” she said.

Statewide hospitalizations peaked around 5300 in mid-December. There were 1862 on Thursday. Layton acknowledges medical teams are currently dealing with significantly fewer COVID-19 patients.

She’s cautiously optimistic about numbers trending down and wants to see them keep going in that direction. She understands people have COVID fatigue, she does too. But as there is no longer curfew, she wants people to continue to be careful.

“Personally, I am eager to get back to my life the way it was a year ago, I know that everyone is but please just remember to social distance, wear your mask, be responsible,” she said.

Though he hopes it does not happen, DeWine said if numbers get worse again, a curfew could be put back in place.