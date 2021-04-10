‘We believe you:’ Ohio University fires professor due to alleged sexual misconduct

ATHENS (WCMH) — Ohio University has severed ties with a journalism professor who is accused of sexual harassment.

In a statement, OU said Dr. Yusuf Kalyango, Jr. was fired and his tenure revoked following an adjudication proceeding that was completed Friday. OU did not say whether the harassment charges were in relation to a student, however, Kalyango was prohibited from being around students during the investigation.

The statement goes on to tell alleged victims, “We believe you.”

“To the survivors in these stories: Ohio University recognizes your courage and the bravery you demonstrated in sharing your experience with sexual misconduct on our campus,” the statement read.

According to his staff bio, Kalyango had been with the Scripps College of Communication since 2008, and taught broadcast news, media and conflicts, and foreign correspondence, among other courses.

The university’s statement lays out the process that led to Kalyango’s termination.

August 2018, the university’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance found that Kalyango had violated university policy prohibiting sexual misconduct. Kalyango was placed on home assignment and prohibited from engaging with students.

In May 2019, the ECRC investigated a separate complaint of sexual misconduct and again found that he had violated university policy prohibiting sexual misconduct.

April 9, 2012, Kalyango is fired and tenure revoked following an adjudication proceeding as outlined in the faculty handbook.

The University reaffirms its commitment to providing a learning environment where students can decide the ways that work for them to report these incidents for investigation to the University; and for individual, confidential care. As the University moves forward, we will continue to challenge our campus community to help us strengthen our commitment to a sexual violence and harassment free campus. Ohio University Statement

Kalyango has not commented or issued a statement on his firing.

NBC4 has reached out to the Athens County Prosecutor to learn whether criminal charges are pending.