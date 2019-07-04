Waverly a cappella group Polarity talks about becoming an internet sensation ahead of Red, White & BOOM! performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of seven teenagers from a small high school in Pike County quickly became an internet sensation last year and this year they took centerstage at Red, White & BOOM!

Polarity, a pop a cappella group has traveled the country and had the honor to sing the National Anthem at the opening of Ohio’s biggest and best fireworks show.

The group describes itself as “a bunch of small-town kids that like to sing” but Cami Craig, Mattie Elliott, Fabby Corwin, Kayleah Shiland, Andrew Pfeifer, Jack Pfeifer and Noah Clifton are so much more than that. These incredibly talented teenagers took the internet by storm in 2018 with their rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Polarity stopped by BOOM! Central ahead of their performance at Red, White and BOOM! to talk with Colleen Marshall about becoming an internet sensation. You can watch the full interview above.

