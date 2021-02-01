Watch your junk mail! Some people are tossing their stimulus payments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people reached out to NBC4 over the last few days, because they nearly threw out their $600 Economic Impact Payment debit card, thinking it was junk mail or possibly a scam.

We want to make sure you know who will receive one, and what to look for, so you don’t do the same.

Many Americans already received a stimulus payment through direct deposit. But if the IRS doesn’t have routing and account information for you, based on your 2019 tax return, you will be sent either a check or debit card.

According to the IRS, the debit card is issued by the Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank, meaning the IRS does not determine who receives a card and who doesn’t. It’s simply a matter of speeding up delivery.

The agencies are issuing about eight million Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card through the mail.

They should arrive in a white envelope from “Economic Impact Payment Card,” with the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The card inside should have VISA on the front, with the issuing bank, MetaBank, on the back.

If you’re concerned that you may have received one, and threw it out or destroyed it, call 1.800.240.8100 and select the “Lost/Stolen” option.

Your Card will be deactivated to prevent anyone from using it and, upon your request, a replacement Card can be provided at no cost to you. Please see your Cardholder Agreement online at EIPCard.com for more information.

And here are images of the envelope and card from the IRS website.