Watch: Utility pole collapses onto car of distracted driver in Delaware County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Dashcam video from a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol illustrates just how dangerous distracted driving can be.

OSHP posted the video to their social media feeds of an event that happened Feb. 4 around 4:30 p.m.

They say that the trooper from the Delaware Post attempted to stop the driver of a BMW who was traveling northbound on State Route 315.

The dashcam video shows the trooper pursuing the car as it swerves all over the road. The car travels off the road and into a utility poll, which snaps, falling onto the car’s roof. The trooper is then seen leaving his patrol car to assist the driver.

The crash report identifies the driver as a 56-year old woman from Delaware, Ohio, and says she was not hurt in the crash. OSHP says she was attempting to use the GPS on her cell phone when she lost control.

The road was closed for approximately five hours, according to OSHP.