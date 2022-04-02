COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football held a student appreciation day for the first time since 2019 and treated fans to a full go matchup between the Buckeyes’ offense and defense.
OSU’s wide receivers stole the show, including a one-handed catch by rising sophomore Emeka Egbuka.
Saturday’s practice was the first time this spring the Buckeyes have allowed the public to see the offense and defense go 11-on-11, pitting head coach Ryan Day’s offense against Jim Knowles’ defense.
Check out some of the best plays from both units below.