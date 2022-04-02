COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football held a student appreciation day for the first time since 2019 and treated fans to a full go matchup between the Buckeyes’ offense and defense.

OSU’s wide receivers stole the show, including a one-handed catch by rising sophomore Emeka Egbuka.

Stop what you're doing and check out this insane one-handed catch by Emeka Egbuka.🤯 pic.twitter.com/kk5OjHIbPe — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 2, 2022

Saturday’s practice was the first time this spring the Buckeyes have allowed the public to see the offense and defense go 11-on-11, pitting head coach Ryan Day’s offense against Jim Knowles’ defense.

Check out some of the best plays from both units below.

Ohio State's offense and defense faced off 11-on-11 in Spring practice #8.



Takeaways: Freshman QB Devin Brown is the real deal, Kyle McCord would be QB 1 almost anywhere else, Ronnie Hickman & Denzel Burke will wreak havoc on defense again and the Buckeyes' WRs are unreal. pic.twitter.com/zAn5T7POqm — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 2, 2022