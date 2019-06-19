WATCH: Florida officer dragged by car traveling 60 mph

An Orlando Police officer was dragged by a car traveling at speeds of about 60 mph while his feet were hanging out of the window.

At just past 1 a.m. on May 9, Orlando Police officer Sean Murphy says he noticed marijuana residue inside Zavier Askew’s car.

Police got Askew of out the car and searched the vehicle and when they finished, Askew makes a run to get away.

Murphy grabbed onto the vehicle that reached speeds of 60 mph with his legs hanging out of the car.

“Stop or I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to f****** kill you.”

“Dude you’re killing me. Officer, stop!”

Investigators say Askew hits a parked car at a dead end.

Murphy had to tuck his legs inside the car to avoid getting pinned.

Askew was arrested and now faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail with no bond.