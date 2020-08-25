Steve Bannon court appearance next week will be electronic

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NBC4 Jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says Steve Bannon won’t have to come to a Manhattan courthouse next week for a hearing on charges that he defrauded donors to a fund promoted to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist can appear in her court on a video screen because of disruptions at the courthouse caused by the coronavirus.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he siphoned a million dollars from the $25 million fund to pay personal expenses and a salary for a co-defendant.

He was arrested last Thursday on a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

He was freed on $5 million bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools