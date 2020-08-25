Steve Bannon court appearance next week will be electronic

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says Steve Bannon won’t have to come to a Manhattan courthouse next week for a hearing on charges that he defrauded donors to a fund promoted to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist can appear in her court on a video screen because of disruptions at the courthouse caused by the coronavirus.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he siphoned a million dollars from the $25 million fund to pay personal expenses and a salary for a co-defendant.

He was arrested last Thursday on a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut.

He was freed on $5 million bail.