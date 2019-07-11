Senator Brown, VP Pence plan trips to southern border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/WCMH) — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he plans to visit the southern border.

“We should pass an immigration bill, we should stop the Trump policy of separating children at the border,” said Brown.

Brown plans to visit border facilities Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to the southern border on Friday to see the current conditions for himself.

Pence and a group of senators will talk to border agents about what Washington can do to help.

Texas Senator John Cornyn will join Pence, and he says one thing is for sure — Congress needs to direct more money and resources to the southern border to deal with continuing flow of migrants.

“We will be talking to the border patrol and customs officials about how they are dealing with the humanitarian and security crisis,” says Cornyn. “The truth is they are trying to deal with an emergency, a crisis, and the problem is congress is the one who can stop it and fix it, but Congress has simply sat on its hands.”

The delegation plans to tour the federal migrant detention center in McAllen — a location that investigators have called a “ticking time bomb.”

Cornyn says a $4.6 billion-dollar immigration funding bill Congress passed last month is just a band-aid. He says he hopes lawmakers see that the border patrol needs more money, more resources and more manpower to manage the influx of migrants crossing into Texas.

But getting his Democratic colleagues on board won’t be easy.

Pence has invited several Democrats, including Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono, to join him in Texas. Hirono says she’s been to the border and the reality is that conditions inside the detention facilities are unacceptable.

“I — and I don’t think any of my democratic colleagues — are going to participate in this Trump show. Fake,” says Hirono. “What you’re going to see…is something that is all cleaned up, and that is not real.”