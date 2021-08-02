Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Washington DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Lindsey Graham listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, on a probe of the FBI’s Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”

He said his symptoms are currently mild and compared them to a sinus infection.

Graham will quarantine for 10 days.

The senator went on to say that he was “very glad” to be vaccinated, because “without the vaccination [he] is certain [he] would not feel as well as [he does] now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Kate Nye talks weightlifting silver

Nightbirde withdraws from America's Got Talent

Olympic skateboarding inspiring a new generation of kids

Updated Morning Forecast: August 2, 2021

OSU women's soccer pulls together to support former teammate battling cancer

OhioHealth doctor urges vaccines as central Ohio sees COVID-19 spike

More Local News