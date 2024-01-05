WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Rep. Jamie Raskin (D- Md.) organized a press conference, with fellow Democrats and various activist organizations, aimed at reminding the public of events that took place almost three years ago.

Raskin began, “Donald Trump is out there saying that he will issue a pardon to the more than 700 people who were convicted of participation in the violent insurrection against the Union.”

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D- Md.) recounted watching the events unfold while he was still in private practice, “January 6th was a wakeup call. But today, three years later, we need a true call to action to address this.”

“Those people were not patriots. Those people were not hostages. Those people were not peaceful,” Sgt. Aquilino Gonell characterized the rioters. Gonell was a U.S. Capitol police officer when the attack happened and experienced it first-hand.

President and CEO of People For the American Way advocacy group Svante Myrick stressed the importance of safety in the upcoming 2024 Presidential election. “Our democracy is the key to keeping us all safe,” he charged.

“We’re going to have to try to mobilize on a cross-partisan basis everybody who supports constitutional democracy to defend the constitution,” Raskin proposed. President Biden has a speech regarding the third anniversary of the Jan. 6th attacks planned for Friday at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.