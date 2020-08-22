Protesters arrested in Charlotte as GOP delegates arrive

Protesters express themselves to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police bike officers at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and College Street in uptown Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say they made several arrests in Charlotte after some demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, as delegates arrived for the start of the Republican National Convention.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday that four people were arrested. One was charged with impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer. Three were charged with assaulting a government official.

Police say pepper spray was used to keep the crowd from interfering with arrests that were taking place.

The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m.