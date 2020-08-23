President Trump schedules Sunday press conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference from the White House Sunday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. EST.

You can watch the entire conference above.

Pushing for breakthroughs in treatments for the coronavirus, White House officials suggested Sunday there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease.

The accusations, the latest assault from Trump’s team on the so-called “deep state” bureaucracy, were presented without evidence and just hours before Trump was set to hold a news conference to announce an apparent advancement in therapeutics.

Important White House News Conference at 5:30 (sharp) today. Very good news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

“This president is about cutting red tape,” said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. “He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don’t see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering.”

The push on Sunday came a day after Trump tweeted sharp criticism on the process to treat the virus, which has killed more than 175,000 Americans and imperiled his reelection chances. The White House has sunk vast resources into an expedited process to develop a vaccine and Trump aides have been banking on it being an “October surprise” that could help the president make up ground in the polls.

“The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics,” Trump tweeted. “Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

On the eve of the Republican National Convention, the party is aiming to recast the story of Trump’s presidency over its four nights of events this coming week.

Trump campaign officials involved with the planning process tell The Associated Press that the theme of the convention is “Honoring the Great American Story” and will feature speakers drawn from everyday life as well as cable news and the White House.

The primary aim will be to draw a stark contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Trump is looking to shift the campaign away from being a referendum on a presidency ravaged by a pandemic and economic collapse and toward a choice between vastly different visions of America’s future.

Also on Sunday, Trump’s older sister, a former federal judge, is heard sharply criticizing her brother in a series of newly released recordings, at one point saying of the president, “He has no principles.”

Maryanne Trump Barry was secretly recorded by her niece, Mary Trump, who has released a book denouncing the president.

Mary Trump said Saturday she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.

At times Barry, speaks critically of what she says is her brother’s tweeting, lack of preparation, and lying.

In a statement, the president says, “Every day it’s something else, who cares.”