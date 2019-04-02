President Trump says vote on replacing Obamacare can wait until after 2020 election

WASHINTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump says a vote on replacing Obamacare can wait, at least until after the 2020 election.

Democrats rallied on the steps of the Supreme Court on Tuesday to defend Obamacare.

“Don’t let President Trump fool you, America. Republicans are not the party of health care,” said Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.

Schumer blasted the Trump administration over its continuing efforts to repeal the health care law.

Schumer accused Republicans of trying to sabotage health care for millions.

“They have no health care plan. It’s the same old song they’ve been singing. They’re for repeal. They have no replace,” he said.

Recently, President Trump called on Congress to move quickly and vote on a new health care bill.

But in a tweet Monday, he appeared to shift the timeline, tweeting, “Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win BACK THE HOUSE….”

The White House has not said when it plans to unveil its own healthcare bill or how it may be different from past proposals.

“When the plan comes out, we’ll be showing you at the appropriate time. It’s much better than Obamacare, so when the plan comes out…you’ll see it,” President Trump said Tuesday.

Democrats say they plan to make healthcare a major issue in the 2020 campaign and plan to force lawmakers to pick sides, either supporting Obamacare or backing the effort to repeal it.