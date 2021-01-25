President Biden says 100-day goal on vaccinations may rise to 150 million instead of 100 million

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said on Monday he might be able to raise to 150 million his 100-day goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Biden told reporters it is likely that 1 million or more shots a day will be delivered in about three weeks.

“If we wear masks between now and the end of April, the experts tell us we may be able to save 50,000 lives,” Biden said.

NewsNation is tracking President Biden’s 100-day vaccine goal. As of Monday, 22.7 million shots have been administered, up from 15.7 million on the day Biden’s term began.

When will everyone have access to COVID vaccine? Biden says this spring

Biden also said he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”

“I feel good about where we’re going and I think we can get it done,” he added.

Time, he acknowledged, “is of the essence” in getting the 328 million residents of the U.S. vaccinated.

Yet Biden said he is “optimistic that we will have enough vaccines.”

Going into office, he said he was unaware how much of the vaccine was available, but that information he now possesses.

He also said that he’s gotten “commitments from some of the producers that they will produce more vaccines in a relatively short period of time.”

Biden said he was confident “that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day or in excess of that.”

Reporting by: Alexander Alper and Steve Holland of Reuters and Nexstar Media Wire.