Portman, Senate leaders announce hearings & joint oversight after attack on Capitol

TOPSHOT – A Capitol Police officer stands with members of the National Guard behind a crowd control fence surrounding Capitol Hill a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the US Capitol on January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WCMH)– Leaders of two United States Senate committees announced plans Friday to hold hearings and to conduct joint oversight of security failures after Wednesday’s attack of the Capitol.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Gary Peters (D-MI), leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), leaders of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration released the following joint statement:

“Wednesday’s violent and criminal acts directed at our Capitol, a symbol of American Democracy, will forever be a stain on our nation’s history. Due to the heroic acts of many, the perpetrators of this attack failed to achieve their goal. It is our duty as bipartisan leaders of the Senate committees with jurisdiction over homeland security, oversight and Capitol operations to examine the security failures that led to Wednesday’s attack. “Let us be clear: An attack on the Capitol Building is an attack on every American. We plan to conduct oversight and hold bipartisan hearings on these horrific events, and work together to make the necessary reforms to ensure this never happens again.”

In the release from the senators, they called the rioters a “criminal mob” who “stormed the Capitol and interrupted the formal count of the Electoral College votes, attempting to subvert American Democracy.”

The House Appropriations Committee is also investigating what they are calling the failure of the Capitol Police to stop violent pro-Trump rioters from entering the US Capitol on Wednesday.