Pelosi: House to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

A House vote on impeachment could come before Christmas

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’s recommending the House of Representatives draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The White House and Republicans fired back, saying they’re ready for a Senate trial.

“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution,” said Pelosi.

Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) supported Pelosi’s recommendation.

“The speaker is very good at counting votes so I think you will see Democrats moving as a group to move the article and vote in favor of impeachment,” said Titus.

Titus said the president’s actions violated the Constitution.

“Obstructing justice, jeopardizing national security, trying to bribe a foreign leader for personal gain,” she said.

Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT) said there’s not enough evidence to impeach the president. If there was, Stewart said he’d join the Democrats.

“I mean, if there was actual proof, of course, I would,” he said. “My allegiance and my loyalty and my pledge is to the Constitution, not to this president, nor any president.”

A House vote on impeachment could come before Christmas. If that happens, the process will move to the Senate for a trial where Stewart said Republicans will have a real chance to defend the president.

“The Senate is going to be able to call witnesses that Adam Schiff wouldn’t allow us to call,” he said. “The Senate is going to be allowed to ask questions that Schiff wouldn’t allow us to ask.”

White House officials said they’re also confident a public Senate trial will benefit the president. And it’s almost certain the Senate will not vote to remove Trump from office unless major new evidence emerges.