Ohio Senators address Trump’s Supreme Court moves

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that he will announce his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court this weekend.

Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman spent much of his weekly media call Tuesday morning on the topic.

He said the precedent on picking and voting on a new nominee couldn’t be clearer. Even with 42 days until the presidential election, it must be done.

“It’s always gonna be contentious, I don’t think there will be a Supreme Court nominee in our lifetime that won’t be contentious, seems to be the rule now, didn’t used to be the rule, by the way,” Portman said. “But, the Senate majority was re-elected in 2018, the people spoke, and now it’s our job, which is the Constitutional rule, which every single president has. There have been more than two dozen Supreme Court vacancies in an election year and each time, the president has made a nomination, every single case.”

The last justice appointed to the court, Brett Kavanaugh, took more than 80 days to confirm.

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown also weighing in on the matter.

In 2016, he went on record saying Senators should consider Merrick Garland nine months before the presidential election. Today, he says things are different 42 days before election day, and also believes the president’s pick could create dire consequences.

“I can’t imagine Donald Trump will pick anybody that is not already on the record of overturning Roe V. Wade, is not already on the record, or Trumps is certain, that they will take away the Affordable Care Act,” Brown said. “900,000 people in Ohio have insurance because of the Affordable Care Act, 900,000. 600,000 have extended MedicAid, which John Kasich and I did. And uh, one person, the depth of one person and the replacement could make a huge, could make the difference in President Trump that law and a whole lot of people are going to get hurt.”

He says he would be happy to meet and speak with the nominee once that person is named.