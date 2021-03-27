Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Cleta Mitchell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. A key figure in former President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 elections results is now playing a central role advising and coordinating the movement to tighten voting laws across the country. Mitchell, a long time GOP lawyer, is advising state lawmakers on voting law and strategy, leading one advocacy campaign and advising others and is also in regular contact with Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(AP) — A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump on his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results is now playing a central role coordinating the Republican effort to tighten voting laws around the country.

Cleta Mitchell, a longtime Republican lawyer and advocate for conservative causes, is also fighting Democratic efforts to expand access to the ballot at the federal level.

And she says she is in regular contact with Trump, who has falsely insisted he lost the election due to fraud.

More than 250 voting restrictions have been proposed this year by mostly Republican lawmakers.