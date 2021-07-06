FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

Washington DC

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated “surveillance efforts” on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn’t specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The FBI says a Virginia man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol told an undercover agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated surveillance efforts on the same building more than a month after the riot.

A court filing unsealed on Tuesday doesn’t specify a possible motive for Fi Duong and an associate to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it says an undercover agent attended meetings of Duong’s group and that investigators intercepted communications about post-riot surveillance work.

Duong isn’t charged with plotting any violence.

Prosecutors didn’t seek his pretrial detention after he was arrested on Friday. His attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

"HELP!" Two charged after filming TikTok prank on I-80 in Centre County

New Columbus Police chief says proactive measures coming to stop violence

Updated Morning Forecast: July 6, 2021

Grove City family celebrates 13-year-old's "spineaversary" following battle with scoliosis

Fans gather in Arena District to remember Matiss Kivlenieks

CDC reports 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people

More Local News