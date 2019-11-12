Dreamers case set to go to the Supreme Court

Live Now
Tracking road conditions
1  of  81
Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Adena Local Schools Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools C-TEC of Licking County HS Canal Winchester Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Eagle Wings Academy Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield Union School Fairhaven School Fairway School Forest Rose School Fredericktown School District Genoa Christian Academy Gilead Christian ECC Granville Christian Academy Granville Exempted Village Schools Hardin Northern Local District Heath City Schools Highland Local Schools Indian Lake Local School Distr Jefferson Local Schools Johnstown Monroe Local District Jonathan Alder Schools Lakewood Local Schools Lancaster City Schools Liberty Christian Academy Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Licking Heights Local Schools London City Schools Madison Plains Local Marion City Schools Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Miami Trace Local Schools Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Newark Catholic High School Newark City Schools North Fork Local North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Northridge Local Schools Olentangy Local Schools Paint Valley Local School Distr Par Excellence Academy Pleasant Local School District Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools River Valley Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy Southeastern Local School District Southwest Licking Schools St. Frances de Sales Elementary St. Mary School Teays Valley Local Schools The Learning Spectrum - Johnstown Triad Local Schools Union Scioto Local Urbana City Schools Walnut Township Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Westfall Schools Wynford School District Zane Trace Local

Dreamers case set to go to the Supreme Court

Washington-DC

The case goes to the Supreme Court Tuesday

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The Trump Administration ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. DACA gives work and school permits to young, undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

Antonion Alarcon was raised by his grandparents in Mexico until 2005, when, at the age of 10, he was reunited with his parents in the US.

“I was undocumented at the time, my parents were undocumented,” said Alarcon.

Then, in 2012 his parents returned to Mexico to care for his brother without him.

“It was my senior year in high school,” said Alarcon. “I was like, ‘well, there’s no way I’m going back to Mexico and I want to go to college.’ For my mom, it was difficult.”

A few months later, with the help of the DACA program, Alarcon became the first in his family to go to college. He is now one of the plaintiffs suing the Trump Administration for ending DACA—a case that will be heard on Tuesday here at the US Supreme Court.

Marielena Hincapie is the Executive Director of the National Immigration Law Center, which represents Alarcon. She argues the Trump Administration did not provide a valid reason for ending the program.

“Every court that has looked at this issue has held that the administration arbitrarily and capriciously violated the Administrative Procedures Act,” said Hincapie.

The Trump Administration argues that DACA was never a legal program in the first place.

Alarcon said he’s worried he will lose his case.

“I think losing my work authorization will change my life,” said Alarcon. “But I think also it will give me the fuel to continue fighting for something better.”

Something all sides agree on: Congress needs to find a permanent solution for the young, undocumented immigrants.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools