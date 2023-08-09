WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Biden is touring western states, touting his administration’s accomplishments addressing climate change and announcing new actions as well.

In New Mexico on Wednesday, President Biden and allies such as New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lauded the administration’s accomplishments in fighting climate change.

“We can be climate leaders for the world,” Lujan Grisham said. The governor highlighted the administration making “the largest investment in clean energy jobs…because this president had the courage to make it a reality.”

The president says companies are making major investments in green energy projects across the country in states like New Mexico, Colorado and New York.

“CS Wind broke ground on what will be the world’s largest wind tunnel manufacturing plant,” Biden added. “Every one of these companies has pointed to the clean energy law that we originated, and I signed as the reason for making these investments.”

While visiting Arizona on Tuesday, the president also formally designated one million acres of public land around the Grand Canyon as a national monument.

The move blocks new uranium mining in the area, which some say threatens water supplies. Uranium is primarily used for nuclear power — which is considered clean energy.

Thomas Jipping from the Conservative Heritage Foundation criticizes the administration’s approach to fighting climate change.

“This administration has really gone to an extreme position on issues like climate change,” Jipping said. “Proposing radical things for our economy that will yield virtually nothing in terms of the environment.”