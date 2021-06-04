Biden administration formally ends ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration announced this week it’s officially ending the so-called “remain in Mexico” policy which forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico as they awaited decisions in their cases.

Democrats and groups like Amnesty International are applauding the decision to end former President Trump’s remain in Mexico policy.

“We’re very glad the administration has formally rescinded this harmful and unlawful policy,” said Denise Bell with Amnesty International.

But former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, “Once again, the Biden Administration puts America last.”

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan asked in a tweet, “Are they intentionally trying to encourage illegal immigration?”

“There’s nothing illegal about asking for asylum,” said Bell. “It’s U.S. law.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement the remain in Mexico policy had mixed effectiveness and didn’t enhance border management enough to justify the burdens it created.

Bell also questions whether the hardships asylum seekers faced in Mexico led them to abandon potentially successful cases.

“They were subject to kidnappings, to sexual violence, to disappearances,” Bell said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Guatemala next week as the administration focuses on addressing the root causes of migration.

“The folks who need help in terms of hunger, the economic development piece, the extreme weather and the impact that has had on their economy,” she said.