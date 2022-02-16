COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A police officer and a bystander pulled a man from a freezing pond after he tried to rescue his dog.

According to video released by Columbus Police, when Officer Asch gets to the scene, the bystander tells him the guy in the pond was trying to rescue a dog.

According to CPD commander Dave Hughes’ social media posting, the water rescue rope used is in every cruiser. They were purchased after James Russel Jenkins and Elijah Walker, 5, drowned in February 2013.

“Warms my heart to see them being used to help save other lives,” said Hughes.

Asch used a sign to get enough leverage to help the other man pull the guy out of the freezing water. According to police, the man and his dog are recovering.

You can watch the entire video here, on the city’s Youtube page.