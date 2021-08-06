Warmer, more humid weekend, isolated storms

A high-pressure area over the state will shift east of Ohio, resulting in a southwesterly flow of increasing humid air. Plenty of sunshine will prevail, as highs top out in the mid-80s. Mornings will be milder, generally in the mid-60s.

A disturbance will track across the Great Lakes Saturday, bringing an opportunity for scattered late day thunderstorms Saturday, most likely across the north, with temperatures in the upper 80s. A high-pressure ridge aloft will keep conditions dry Sunday, with building heat, allowing temperatures to approach 90 degrees.

An upper-level low will settle over the Midwest next week, keeping the region in a hot, muggy flow of air, along with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms. Look for the heat to stick around through Thursday, with highs edging into the low 90s, before a cold front begins to push south late in the week.

  • Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, more humid, late day storms. High 87
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, very warm, sticky. High 89 (67)
  • Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, pop-up storms. High 91 (69)
  • Tuesday: Hot and muggy, few storms. High 91 (71)
  • Wednesday: Warm, sticky, scattered storms. High 89 (72)

