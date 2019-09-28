Warm weekend to end September

A cold front draped across the lower Great Lakes will sag into northwestern Ohio, triggering a line of showers and a few thunderstorms through the evening hours. Activity will diminish overnight as the front weakens and eventually stalls near the Ohio River early Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Tennessee Valley starting on Sunday, nudging the frontal boundary north as a warm front, with only an isolated shower threat in the afternoon. More notably, unseasonably warm summerlike conditions will develop Monday through Wednesday, with highs pushing toward 90 degrees in the first few days of October, which could eclipse a few records.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night, followed by seasonable weather late in the week.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid, few showers north. High 88

Tonight: Some clouds. Low 65

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 85

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm. High 88 (67)

Tuesday: Summer heat. High 91 (69)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 90 (71)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 81 (61)

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 72 (55)