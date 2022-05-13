An expansive ridge of high pressure in the East will bring another June-like day, with temperatures reaching the low 80s. High clouds will increase, spilling west across the Appalachians, as a spinning area of low pressure drifts across the Carolinas and begins lifting northward.

Strong storms will persist along a frontal boundary in the Upper Midwest that has been blocked from moving east. Over the weekend, a cold front trailing low pressure over Ontario, Canada, will encroach from the west and the upper-level system will absorbs the remnants of the southern storm.

Showers will develop with increasing humidity Saturday afternoon but remain widely scattered. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s. Spotty rain will taper off in the evening, but a few showers and isolated storms will develop Sunday and Monday as a couple of disturbances work eastward, dragging a secondary cold front across Ohio.

The weather looks to be more seasonal next week, with highs in the low 70s. After a dry day on Tuesday, showers will return midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower east. High 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, shower/storm p.m. High 81

Sunday: More clouds, Scattered showers, storm p.m. High 82 (63)

Monday: Early showers, cooler. High 73 (58)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (53)

Wednesday: Showers. High 72 (53)