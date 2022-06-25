After a couple of beautiful days, the heat is back on this weekend. High pressure will slide east of the region, as winds will shift to a southerly flow, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s, with spillover high cloud cover from weakening showers in Indiana. A stray shower could develop this evening over southeast Ohio, with an increase in moisture. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, holding readings to the 70s,

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and on the muggy side, with afternoon readings reaching the mid-800s. A cold front will interact with increasing humidity, triggering scattered showers and storms beginning in the afternoon and tapering off before sunset.

Behind the cold front, the weather will cool down to more seasonal levels, or even below normal, early in the week, before heat and humidity return approaching the holiday weekend. Showers and storms are possible Friday night through Sunday.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 88

Tonight: Clouds increase, stray shower, sticky. Low 72

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, storms. High 86

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 77 (61)

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant. High 80 (54)

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (58)

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 91 (63)

Red, White & Boom!: Warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 90 (71)