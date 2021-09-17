Warm weekend, isolated shower Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A summer-like pattern will return for the weekend.

A weak cold front may trigger a few isolated showers, but coverage will be spotty. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s with moderate humidity, with slightly cooler and drier air arriving behind the front Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs will remain above normal early next week, until a cold front pushes southeast midweek, with scattered showers and storms. Cooler weather will arrive in time for the official arrival of autumn later in the week,

Forecast

  • Friday: Partly sunny. High 87
  • Tonight: A few clouds, mild. Low 66
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86
  • Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 84 (64)
  • Monday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 83 (63)
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 78 (67)
  • Wednesday: Few showers, cooler. High 73 (62)
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (54)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

'Selfie museum' Viral Columbus helping guests get that perfect social media photo

Violent night in Columbus: Shootings leave four people dead in 12-hour span

Help wanted: School districts across the region looking for extra support staff

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announces historic $808 million settlement with opioid distributors

Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, will not seek re-election

Local faith leaders deliver petition to DOJ asking for an investigation of the Columbus Division of Police

More Local News