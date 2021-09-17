Warm weekend, isolated shower Saturday

A summer-like pattern will return for the weekend.

A weak cold front may trigger a few isolated showers, but coverage will be spotty. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s with moderate humidity, with slightly cooler and drier air arriving behind the front Saturday night and Sunday.

Highs will remain above normal early next week, until a cold front pushes southeast midweek, with scattered showers and storms. Cooler weather will arrive in time for the official arrival of autumn later in the week,

Forecast