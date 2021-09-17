Warm weekend, isolated shower Saturday

A summer-like pattern will return for the weekend.
A weak cold front may trigger a few isolated showers, but coverage will be spotty. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s with moderate humidity, with slightly cooler and drier air arriving behind the front Saturday night and Sunday.
Highs will remain above normal early next week, until a cold front pushes southeast midweek, with scattered showers and storms. Cooler weather will arrive in time for the official arrival of autumn later in the week,
Forecast
- Friday: Partly sunny. High 87
- Tonight: A few clouds, mild. Low 66
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 86
- Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 84 (64)
- Monday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 83 (63)
- Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms. High 78 (67)
- Wednesday: Few showers, cooler. High 73 (62)
- Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69 (54)