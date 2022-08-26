A weak cold front will cross the state this afternoon, triggering a few stray showers or storms across the southeast. Behind the front, the air will become a little less humid overnight, paving the way for a nice late August weekend, with mainly sunny skies.

High pressure will build across the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend, bringing sunshine and seasonally warm weather. As winds turn southerly Sunday, the humidity will gradually increase and temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

The next chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Upper-level energy will linger, keeping some rain in the forecast into Wednesday.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, shower east. High 84

Tonight: Clearing, light fog late. Low 64

Saturday: Clearing, seasonal. High 84

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and sticky. High 89 (65)

Monday: More clouds, humid, pop-up storms. High 89 (70)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower. High 85 (71)

Wednesday: Showers taper. High 82 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 80 (62)