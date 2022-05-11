A ridge of high pressure will bring warmer weather this week, with readings reaching the low 70s Monday, and then low 80s through the weekend. Some high clouds will stream east Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies will be generally sunny.

Record heat will extend across the Plains to the Upper Midwest, with readings in the low to mid-90s, and topping 100 in parts of Texas. Strong storms will develop along a cold front from the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains, but the front will be blocked from moving much farther east than the Mississippi Valley until later in the weekend.

A swirling storm spinning off the Mid-Atlantic Coast will drift westward by the weekend, adding some Atlantic moisture that will bring increasing clouds and scattered showers. A cold front will also encroach from the west, with showers and a few storms likely on Sunday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 82

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower. High 81 (59)

Saturday: Clouds increase, shower/storm p.m. High 80 (61)

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms. High 77 (62)

Monday: Early showers, clearing. High 74 (57)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 72 (52)