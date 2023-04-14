High pressure off the Southeast coast continues to bring unseasonably warm weather to the region. Temperatures will reach into upper 70s this afternoon for the third day in a row, under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds will increase, as low pressure in the Southeast drifts northward, bringing a chance for isolated showers across southern Ohio through tonight.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the chance for an isolated shower. An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms late Saturday into Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest.

Chilly air will follow early next week, with windy conditions and lingering showers on Monday.

Forecast

Friday: More clouds, shower south. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Low 58

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, showers at night. High 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers, storm p.m. High 76 (58)

Monday: Cloudy, windy, cooler, rain/snow showers. High 46 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (38)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 73 (49)