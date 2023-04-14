High pressure off the Southeast coast continues to bring unseasonably warm weather to the region. Temperatures will reach into upper 70s this afternoon for the third day in a row, under a partly cloudy sky.
Clouds will increase, as low pressure in the Southeast drifts northward, bringing a chance for isolated showers across southern Ohio through tonight.
Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the chance for an isolated shower. An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms late Saturday into Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest.
Chilly air will follow early next week, with windy conditions and lingering showers on Monday.
Forecast
- Friday: More clouds, shower south. High 78
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Low 58
- Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, showers at night. High 78
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers, storm p.m. High 76 (58)
- Monday: Cloudy, windy, cooler, rain/snow showers. High 46 (39)
- Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (37)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (38)
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 73 (49)