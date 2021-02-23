Warm temperatures reveal potholes on central Ohio highways

COLUMBUS, (WCMH) — Now that the snow has stopped and the temperature is rising, road crews are turning their attention to patching potholes.

“As happy as we are to see warmer temperatures in central Ohio, that does create a significant potential for potholes,” said Brooke Ebersole, from the Ohio Department of Transportation.



According to Ebersole, the same men and women who treat the roads for winter weather are those responsible for filling the potholes.



“They spend all day on their shifts when it’s not snow and ice — they will spend it patching potholes and again, that night shift will spend the hours between 11 and 7 patching potholes all through the shift,” she said.



Crews with the city of Columbus are also filling potholes.



According to Charles Newman, from the city‘s Department of Public Service, they had filled approximately 780 potholes since Saturday.



Newman expects more to be patched in the days to come.



“As the weather gets warmer, that number is going to increase,” he said.



Newman is encouraging the public to call 311, to report potholes that need to be filled within the city.



To report a pothole on an interstate, U.S. Route, or State Route to ODOT, click here.