A persistent upper low will across the western Great Lakes and weaken. A few showers are possible over the northern half of Ohio through early Sunday, as a weak boundary lift north early Sunday. High pressure ridging down the Appalachians will provide a good deal of sunshine and a light southeasterly breeze.

Warm, dry weather will continue Sunday afternoon and Monday, with highs reaching the low 80s, more than 10 degrees above normal. A weak cold front will bring some clouds Monday evening through early Tuesday, with a spotty shower or two, with afternoon clearing.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will linger through late week until another system moves east across the Midwest Thursday and Friday, when showers will return.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 78

Tonight: Clouds return, late shower. Low 63

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 81

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (63)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun, sprinkle early. High 77 (64)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 78 (59)

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 79 (60)

Friday: Few showers. High 73 (62)