Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up showers and storms

News
Posted: / Updated:

A series of upper-air impulses will glide over northern Ohio this weekend, interacting with a warm, humid air mass to generate scattered showers and storms.

Weak high pressure will keep things from turning into a washout, and much of the time will be dry.

A frontal boundary will sag south early next week, providing a better opportunity for showers and storms.

Friday: Times of clouds and sun, warm. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late shower. Low 69

Saturday: Warm, humid, passing shower/storm, breaks of sun. High 86

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 91 (71)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 92 (72)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 86 (72)

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, humid. High 85 (72)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Storm Team 4

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools