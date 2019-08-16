Warm, sticky weekend, few pop-up showers and storms

A series of upper-air impulses will glide over northern Ohio this weekend, interacting with a warm, humid air mass to generate scattered showers and storms.

Weak high pressure will keep things from turning into a washout, and much of the time will be dry.

A frontal boundary will sag south early next week, providing a better opportunity for showers and storms.

Friday: Times of clouds and sun, warm. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late shower. Low 69

Saturday: Warm, humid, passing shower/storm, breaks of sun. High 86

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 91 (71)

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated storm. High 92 (72)

Tuesday: Scattered showers, storms develop. High 86 (72)

Wednesday: Few showers, storms, humid. High 85 (72)