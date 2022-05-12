A ridge of high pressure will bring another June-like day, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s.

High clouds will stream west across Ohio on Friday but the weather will generally remain dry, with nothing more than an evening sprinkle over the eastern part of the state.

Strong storms along a cold front in the Upper Midwest has been blocked from moving east. A swirling storm spinning off the Mid-Atlantic Coast will drift westward, adding some Atlantic moisture that will bring increasing clouds and scattered showers to start the weekend.

The cold front will encroach from the west, as an upper-level system absorbs the remnants of the southern storm. contributing to more showers and few storms Sunday into early Monday.

The weather looks to be more seasonal next week, with highs in the low 70s. Showers will return midweek.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 83

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 58

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated shower east. High 82

Saturday: Clouds increase, shower/storm p.m. High 81 (61)

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms. High 78 (63)

Monday: Early showers, cooler. High 72 (57)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 73 (55)

Wednesday: Showers. High 72 (53)