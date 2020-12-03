Want a piano, now could be the time to purchase one

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Piano playing has become popular activity during the pandemic. Otterbein University wants to show families how to connect through the power of active music-making.

The school’s music department will host its annual piano sale from Thursday, Dec.3 through Sunday, Dec 6. This year marks the seventh year that Otterbein University Department of Music has partnered with Solich Piano to make the event come to life.

Photo provided by Otterbein University

Photo provided by Otterbein University

Photo provided by Otterbein University

Each year, Solich Piano loans pianos and other instruments to the music department for theatre productions and including Otterbein Summer Theatre. Now these these pianos are being made available for the public to purchase.

More than a 100 piano brands like, Yamaha, Bösendorfer, Clavinova and others will be on display at Otterbein University’s Battelle Fine Arts Center. The loaned pianos have been expertly maintained and many are less than a year old.

For additional information on the Otterbein University piano sale, or to make an appointment, please call (614) 888-8467 or visit: https://otterbeinpianosale.com