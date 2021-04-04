Wanderlust Studio brings artists and yoga to South Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman determined to live life to the fullest because of a rare genetic condition brings her spirited outlook to the South Side.

Tiffany Wedekind, 43, opened Wanderlust Studios in Merion Village as a celebration of life itself. She has a rare, rapid-ageing disease called progeria which makes her age at eight times the normal rate.

But she doesn’t let progeria define her.

Instead, she has turned her focus onto creativity and wellness. Her candle-making business Recycled Karma started out small, but received an unexpected boost when a documentary company took an interest in her.

“I was doing Recycled Karma, and I had a documentary made about me,” Wedekind said. “It boosted my candle sales so much that I was able to get a brick and mortar. But I also included Columbus local artists and vendors in my shop as well as my own art.”

Creativity is a lifeline for Wedekind, who sees it as part of a healthy life.

“We have to use our creativity to stay positive,” said Wedekind. “I try to live a healthy lifestyle so that’s why I included yoga in my studio too. Because I have a rapid ageing disease, I’m very into health and wellness, and I really try to encourage people to take care of themselves. That’s why I created Wanderlust studio.”

Austen & Company, a tea shop with an art space and a bar, which is around the corner from Wanderlust Studios, has teamed up with Wedekind to showcase local artists. Wedekind is also creating an art and farmer’s market this summer, in front of her studio on South 4th Street, stretching along to South High Street in front of Austen & Company.

“We have art, we have local cheese, local honey…a way for people to get back out and have fun again,” said Wedekind.