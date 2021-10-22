COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular brand of aromatherapy sold at Walmart stores has been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted tests and determined that the bottle of room spray contained a rare and dangerous bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei.

This can cause melioidosis, which is a condition that can be fatal and difficult to diagnose.

The signs and symptoms can vary, as there are several types of infections and each has its own symptoms.

Localized Infection

Localized pain or swelling

Fever

Ulceration

Abscess

Pulmonary Infection

Cough

Chest pain

High fever

Headache

Anorexia

Bloodstream Infection

Fever

Headache

Respiratory distress

Abdominal discomfort

Joint pain

Disorientation

Disseminated Infection

Fever

Weight loss

Stomach or chest pain

Muscle or joint pain

Headache

Central nervous system/brain infection

Seizures

There are four confirmed cases of melioidosis, including two deaths in the U.S.

The CPSC said the source of the infections has not been confirmed by the CDC. One of the bottles with the same bacteria was found in the home of a decedent.

The CDC website said consumers who have the recalled aromatherapy spray should:

Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.

Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store in accordance with Walmart’s recall instructions.

Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.

Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.

Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves while handling the bottling or cleaning, wash hands afterward.

If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.